Carrie Underwood to present Easter Sunday concert ‘My Savior: Live from The Ryman’

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood is brining My Savior to life at the Ryman Auditorium.

On Easter Sunday, the superstar singer will helm the stage at the historic Nashville venue for the virtual concert, My Savior: Live from The Ryman. Carrie will perform songs off the new album alongside special guests including Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and Needtobreathe frontman Bear Rinehart.

My Savior features a variety of hymns the American Idol winner grew up singing. CeCe duets with Carrie on “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and Bear appears on “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.”

The concert will stream live on Carrie’s Facebook page on April 4 at 12 p.m. ET. Donations will be collected throughout the show for Save the Children, an organization that Carrie has been a longtime supporter of that helps children across the world through early education, child hunger programs, emergency response and more.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Carrie says in a statement. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

My Savior will be available on March 26.

By Cillea Houghton

