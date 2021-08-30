Carrie Underwood teases ‘Sunday Night Football’ opening video

Chris Haston/NBC

Carrie Underwood is offering fans a taste of her updated Sunday Night Football theme song.

On Sunday night, the superstar shared a video that finds her singing the theme song, “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night,” a cappella, belting out the signature phrase as clips of NFL games featuring the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Tom Brady hoisting a Vince Lombardi Trophy in the air, alongside shots of her recording the song in the studio.

“We can’t WAIT for #SNF. How ‘bout you, @CarrieUnderwood?” the official Sunday Night Football Twitter account teases. “Been waitin’ all year for you to ask me that!” she replies.

Carrie returns to SNF for her ninth season. This year, the show’s opening number was filmed using state-of-the-art LED technology that casts the singer in front of a virtual tailgate.

SNF begins on September 12 when the LA Rams face off against the Chicago Bears on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

