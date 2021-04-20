Carrie Underwood teases “exciting” announcement coming Wednesday

Jeremy Cowart

Carrie Underwood has “something exciting” in the works.

The superstar singer shared on Twitter that she has an announcement coming on Wednesday, posting a four-second clip that shows her welcoming a mechanical pink butterfly into her hands, against a background of multi-colored neon lights.

“I’m all aflutter with something exciting coming April 21,” Carrie teases in the caption.

Many fans are speculating that “The Champion” hitmaker may have a Las Vegas show in the works, connecting her post to a video on Celine Dion‘s Twitter account that shows her against a similar backdrop while also teasing a “fabulous reveal” on April 21.

In March, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Carrie and Celine are among the rumored headliners at the new 5,000-seat venue The Theatre at Resorts World, set to open this summer. Luke Bryan and his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry are also on the list of potential performers at the venue. Perry last month revealed a forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

Zedd, who collaborated with Maren Morris and Grey on the massive pop hit “The Middle,” replied to Carrie’s tweet with the raised eyes emoji, prompting others to guess if the two have a collaboration planned.

Carrie released her holiday album, My Gift, in September 2020 and the follow-up gospel project, My Savior, in March. Both reached #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the top five on the Billboard 200.

