Carrie Underwood teams up with Dan + Shay on ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ soundtrack

Interscope Records

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay are lending their voices to the soundtrack for the film, Dear Evan Hansen.

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway play of the same name, Dear Evan Hansen follows a high school student named Evan who has social anxiety and writes a letter to himself that is stolen by a classmate named Connor, who later commits suicide, leaving Connor’s family believing that the letter was written by Connor to Evan.

Carrie is teaming up with Dan + Shay on a rendition of the song featured in the original play, “Only Us,” for Dear Evan Hansen: (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Dan + Shay hinted at a collaboration with Carrie on social media hours before it was announced.

The film and soundtrack are set for release on September 24.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.