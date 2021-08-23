Carrie Underwood sings in the rain at New Jersey show

Connie Chronuk/ABC

During a performance at Barefoot Country Music Festival in New Jersey this weekend, Carrie Underwood got caught in the rain — but she kept the music going.

Carrie shared a video to Instagram that shows her belting out her signature hit, “Before He Cheats,” strutting down the catwalk as rain pours down around her onto the packed crowd. But the weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the concertgoers, who sang loudly with the superstar.

“I’m siiiiiiinging in the rain. Such a fun night in Jersey at the @barefootcountrymusicfest !!! I couldn’t have hoped for a better crowd…or better weather!” Carrie captioned the special moment, thanking fans for the love.

She and Jason Aldean are racing up the charts with their collaborative duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” which is currently at #15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.