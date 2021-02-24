Carrie Underwood recorded "Softly and Tenderly" to "bring some healing"

Capitol Records Nashville

For Carrie Underwood, “Softly and Tenderly” is a message of healing she hopes to share with fans.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Carrie discusses her connection to the hymn, which serves as the first release off her upcoming gospel album, My Savior.

She recalls singing “Softly and Tenderly” at the 2017 CMA Awards during a “very somber moment” in memoriam of the 60 people who were tragically killed during a mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017.

“It felt like at the time, that song just brought a lot of healing into the room,” Carrie reflects. “I wanted to include it on this project to have it in a more ‘done’ way. Hopefully it’ll continue to bring some healing to people who need it.”

My Savior, the companion to Carrie’s Christmas album, My Gift, features a variety of other gospel songs she grew up singing including “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” The new album arrives on March 26.

By Cillea Houghton

