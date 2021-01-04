Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & more join Loretta Lynn on her new album, Still Woman Enough

Russ Harrington

Loretta Lynn is collaborating with a team of contemporary female country artists on her upcoming album, Still Woman Enough.

The album serves as a career retrospective, as Loretta reimagines her famous works in the form of 13 new recordings, including her 1960 debut single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” along with “My Love,” “I Wanna Be Free” and more.

She recruits an all-star duo of Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood for a rendition of “Still Woman Enough,” while Tanya Tucker joins Loretta for a re-recording of her signature hit “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and Margo Price duets with music icon on the Shel Silverstein-penned single, “One’s on the Way.”

Still Woman Enough also includes a recitation of the Kentucky native’s classic hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” in honor of its 50th anniversary.

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together,” Loretta says in a statement. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Loretta also tips her hat to the generations who came before her with a tribute to Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family with a cover of the 1964 song, “Keep on the Sunny Side.”

Loretta’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell, and Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash‘s son, John Carter Cash, are producing the album.

Still Woman Enough will be released on March 19.

