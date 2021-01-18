Carrie Underwood performing at CeCe Winans’ livestream concert

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is set to perform as part of gospel singer CeCe Winans‘ upcoming livestream concert.

The powerhouse country star is uniting with the multi-Grammy Award winning gospel singer, Tauren Wells and CeCe’s brother Marvin Winans for “An Evening of Thanksgiving with CeCe Winans.”

“There is so much going on in the world, and we could all use a night to forget about all of the chaos,” CeCe says about the faith-based event that will feature performances of worship songs, in addition to surprise guests. CeCe refers to the event as a celebration of the “season of gratitude.”

Fans can purchase tickets for the livestream now. It airs on February 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Compassion Live.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this livestream concert with Gospel music LEGEND @CeCeWinans,” Carrie writes on Twitter.

Carrie will also step into gospel territory with her upcoming album My Savior that sees her covering hymns that she grew up singing. The album is set for release around Easter.

I’m so excited to be a part of this livestream concert with Gospel music LEGEND @CeCeWinans on Sunday, February 21 at 7pm CT! #AnEveningOfThanksgiving https://t.co/GOR6xJgbF2 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 15, 2021

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.