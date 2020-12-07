Carrie Underwood on recording "Little Drummer Boy" with son Isaiah: "It’s just very emotional"

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood is one proud mom!

One of the buzziest moments on the powerhouse singer’s Christmas album, My Gift, is an appearance by her and husband Mike Fisher‘s five-year-old son, Isaiah, on “Little Drummer Boy.”

“It was so great. When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that,” Carrie tells People of the experience.

Carrie also reveals that tears began to flow after hearing her son sing “little baby/pa rum pa pum pum/I am a poor boy too/pa rum pa pum pum.”

“I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him, I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way,” Carrie describes. “It’s just very emotional.”

You can see a behind-the-scenes look at mother and son recording the song in the Grammy winner’s HBO Max special, My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, streaming now.

