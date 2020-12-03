Carrie Underwood lends vocals to David Bisbal’s bilingual “Tears of Gold”

Universal Music Spain S.L.

Carrie Underwood dips her toe into the world of international pop with “Tears of Gold,” her new collaboration with Spanish superstar David Bisbal. The single is epic, up-tempo and bilingual, with a stunning video to match.

The two singers might come from very different ends of the musical spectrum, but they’re both champion vocalists with a flair for musical drama. David explains that he’s especially proud of the new collaboration because of his admiration for Carrie as an artist.

“…I love Carrie and truly admire her courage,” the singer says. “She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song.”

Shot in Los Angeles, the video for “Tears of Gold” ups the dramatic elements of the song even further, with the two singers performing it against an elegant nighttime backdrop, interspersed with dazzling shots of a starry sky.



In addition to her work on the new duet, Carrie’s been busy lately with plenty of music of her own. This fall, she dropped her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.