Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown among finalists for Video of the Year at CMT Music Awards

CMT

The finalists for Video of the Year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards have been unveiled.

Following weeks of fans voting for their favorite country videos of the year, the competition has been narrowed down from 14 contenders to six finalists.

Kane Brown‘s hopeful “Worldwide Beautiful,” Kelsea Ballerini‘s cheeky “hole in the bottle” and Kenny Chesney‘s reflective “Knowing You” are all in the running for the top prize, along with a trio of collaborative videos.

Carrie Underwood‘s holiday-themed duet with John Legend on “Hallelujah” made it to the final round, along with Miranda Lambert and Elle King‘s fiery “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and Keith Urban‘s top-20 duet with Pink on “One Too Many.”

Carrie is already going into the show as the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history, with 22 trophies to her name. She won Video of the Year in 2020 for “Drinking Alone.”

Kelsea and Kane will co-host the show where Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett will perform, in addition to a slate of collaborations featuring Mickey Guyton teaming with Gladys Knight, Carrie with NEEDTOBREATHE, Brothers Osborne joining forces with Dierks Bentley and many more.

The CMT Music Awards air on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.