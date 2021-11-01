Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen & more country artists performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Country music fans watching the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be thankful to see some of their favorites in the lineup, including Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen.

The retail giant unveiled the acts set to appear during the 95th annual broadcast on Monday, and among them are Jimmie, Chris Lane and Mickey Guyton, along with a special performance by Carrie.

The multi-Grammy winner will deliver a dose of holiday cheer with a performance of her original Christmas song, “Favorite Time of Year.” It’s featured as a Special Edition bonus track on her 2020 album, My Gift.

Jimmie will perform from the Green Giant’s Harvest in the Valley float, while Chris will helm the Mount Rushmore’s American Pride display and Mickey will be on Mass Mutual and the NHL’s hockey-themed float, Winning Winter Together.

The country stars will perform alongside multi-genre acts including Kim Petras, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, Rob Thomas and Nelly, the latter of whom recently dropped a country collaborations album, Heartland.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes over the streets of New York City and airs live on NBC from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on November 25.

