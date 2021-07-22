Carrie Underwood + Jason Aldean, duet partners? Their social media hints sure make it sound that way

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Jason Aldean started teasing a big mystery duet earlier this week, sharing that his next song, “If I Didn’t Love You,” will feature an exciting and familiar voice. “Who do y’all think is singing on this one with me?” Jason said in the caption of his post.

But Carrie Underwood made things even more interesting on Thursday when she replied to Jason’s tweet with an emoji of a woman raising her hand. Additionally, some particularly savvy fans have discovered that with a little bit of color contrast editing, the picture that Jason posted can be tweaked to reveal Carrie’s face in the blank space beside Jason.

While neither star has officially confirmed the collaboration, it seems increasingly likely that when Jason’s new song comes out, it’ll feature Carrie on vocals.

Jason’s had quite a bit of success in the past duetting with female A-Listers. His 2018 collaboration with Miranda Lambert, “Drowns the Whiskey,” was a number-one hit, as was his 2010 single with Kelly Clarkson, “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” a song that also had massive crossover success in the pop world.

Meanwhile, Carrie’s no slouch as a duet partner, either. “Remind Me,” a song she recorded with Brad Paisley, was an ACM Award-winning, chart-topping hit after its 2011 release. Another crossover smash was “The Fighter,” Carrie’s collaboration with Keith Urban.

“If I Didn’t Love You” arrives Friday.

