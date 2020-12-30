Carrie Underwood has two songs in the top 10 on the ‘Billboard’ Hot Country Songs chart

UMG Nashville

Carrie Underwood is riding high on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

This week, Carrie scored her first top-10 hit on the chart in two years as her duet with John Legend, “Hallelujah,” soars to #3 and her other original Christmas tune, “Favorite Team of Year,” sits at #5.

The last time Carrie was in the top 10 on the chart was when “Cry Pretty” peaked at #5 in 2018. She now has a total of 29 songs that have reached the top 10, 14 of which have made it to number one.

Additionally, “Hallelujah” marks John’s first appearance in the top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart. He previously charted inside the top 20 earlier this year with Kane Brown on their duet “Last Time I Say Sorry.”

My Gift, the album that boasts “Hallelujah” and “Favorite Time of Year,” is currently spending its fifth week at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

By Cillea Houghton

