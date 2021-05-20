Carrie Underwood expands her Las Vegas residency with six new dates in spring 2022

Jeremy Cowart

Just days after she announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Carrie Underwood is already doubling her show dates.

Earlier in May, the singer revealed her six-date series, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, a December engagement taking place at the newly-opened venue The Theatre at Resorts World Vegas.

Due to ticket demand, however, Carrie is now adding six more dates to the residency for spring 2022. The new show dates are March 23, 25, 26 and 30 as well as April 1 and 2.

When she first announced her residency, Carrie explained that its title, Reflection, is a nod to the fact that her Vegas show will span her entire career. “The show title refers to the fact that this show will reflect the amazing journey I’ve been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead,” Carrie hinted.

She’s one of several megawatt headliners booked for the venue’s inaugural first few months. Another country superstar, Luke Bryan, will kick off a residency of his own at The Theatre at Resorts World Vegas in February 2022.

Tickets for Carrie’s Vegas shows go on sale beginning May 24.

