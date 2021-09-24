Carrie Underwood delivers early Christmas present with deluxe ‘My Gift’ release

Joseph Llanes

The deluxe version of Carrie Underwood‘s 2020 My Gift album is out! The new record includes all 11 songs on the original My Gift, along with three new tracks: “Favorite Time of Year,” “All Is Well,” and “Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water.”

“My Gift is an album I’ve wanted to make from the beginning of my career,” Carrie says “It’s been such a blessing to share this special music and I’m excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition).”

The “Let There Be Peace” and “Something in the Water” medley was recorded live, as part of HBO Max’s MY GIFT: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, which aired last year. She will likely perform songs from the holiday record during her upcoming Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. The show, at the The Theatre at Resorts World, will kick off on December 1.

