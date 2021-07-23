Carrie Underwood brings ‘My Savior’ to the stage on her new DVD release

Gaither Music Group/Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood’s gospel album, My Savior, has a brand-new visual component. The singer released My Savior: Live From the Ryman on Friday, showcasing an album release livestream show that she performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in such a special way,” Carrie says of the album and DVD.

To celebrate the release of the concert DVD, Carrie also shared her performance video of “Because He Lives,” one of the tracks on the album. On the DVD, fans can also watch the singer duet with gospel great CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart. Legendary musicians Buddy Greene and Mac McAnally, who played on the album, also appear during the performance captured on the DVD.

Carrie’s My Savior: Live From the Ryman TV special will air on Friday night on PBS, Circle and other networks.

