Carrie Underwood breaks out her “Stretchy Pants” to binge on holiday fun

Bring on the Spandex and sweats! Carrie Underwood just dropped “Stretchy Pants,” her hilarious new tribute to holiday feasting.

The song embraces a different side of Christmas cheer than fans have already seen from the singer, who dropped a more serious batch of seasonal tunes, called My Gift, last year. The tune also is a counterpoint to Carrie’s well-known love of health and fitness, which fans have gotten to know in part through her line of activewear, Calia.

“People know that I am a champion for a healthy lifestyle, but a big part of that is balance,” she points out. “There are times to be disciplined, and then there are times when we need to eat and drink and be merry and enjoy ourselves with family and friends.”

Along with the song itself, Carrie shared a fun animated video for “Stretchy Pants,” which adds a colorful visual element to the song’s celebratory message.

A portion of the proceeds from the song benefits Brad Paisley’s The Store, a free shopping experience in Nashville that offers those facing food insecurity the dignity of going to a regular grocery store.

“We knew [the song] would bring a lot of fun and joy to people, but I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people. I immediately thought about Brad and [his wife Kimberly]’s charity, The Store,” Carrie goes on to say.

“Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays,” she adds, “and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!”

Limited-edition “stretchy pants” made out of green flannel — just like the ones featured in the song’s video — are available in Carrie’s merch store, too.

