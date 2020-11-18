Carrie Underwood is teaming up with HBO Max for a holiday special featuring songs from her number-one album. “My Gift: The Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood” airs on December 3rd. She’ll perform holiday classics and original Christmas songs from her album, ‘The Gift,’ which was released back in September. Carrie’s son, Isaiah, will join her.
Big 3 | Country News | Mason & Remy
By Remy |
Carrie Underwood Announces Her Own Christmas Special
Carrie Underwood is teaming up with HBO Max for a holiday special featuring songs from her number-one album. “My Gift: The Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood” airs on December 3rd. She’ll perform holiday classics and original Christmas songs from her album, ‘The Gift,’ which was released back in September. Carrie’s son, Isaiah, will join her.