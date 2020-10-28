Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher had a quarantine realization that proved their marriage is strong as ever

ABC/Image Group LA

After a decade of marriage, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are still as devoted to each other as they were when they first tied the knot.

In fact, Carrie can point to one particular quarantine moment when she realized that she and her former hockey pro husband were stronger than ever. It all started with something Mike told her after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to pause their busy lives and focus solely on spending time with each other and with their two sons, five-year-old Isaiah and one-year-old Jacob.

“We were a couple of months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a little while,” Carrie recounts to Yahoo Entertainment. “He said, ‘You know what? I like you.’”

At first, Carrie admits she was a little baffled by her husband’s statement.

“I was like, ‘What does that? You like me?’” she goes on to say. “He was like, ‘I know I love you — we’ve been married ten years this year and have two kids together. But this experience has shown me I like you, too.’”

The “Drinking Alone” singer adds that she felt the same way about Mike, describing the realization as “such a nice moment.”

Despite the fact that she’s unable to tour, Carrie has found plenty of ways to keep busy when she’s not spending time with her family. She released a Christmas album called My Gift, and is taping a special to go along with it.



The singer’s also celebrating the five-year anniversary of her activewear brand, CALIA, with three pop-up shops in Nashville, Austin and Santa Monica for the holiday season.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.