Carrie Underwood and John Legend light up the Empire State Building with “Hallelujah”

Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s holiday duet, “Hallelujah,” will be featured in the Empire State Building’s annual music and light show in New York City. Ahead of the debut of the festive show Saturday night, you can get a sneak peek of all the dazzling holiday magic now.

At the end of the new clip, Carrie offers a special holiday message for fans.



“I love this song because I feel like it encompasses so much about Christmas,” the singer says. “You have this love aspect of it, it just feels like Christmas, it just makes you smile and to say ‘Hallelujah’ is just beautiful.”

“Hallelujah” is one of the tracks included on Carrie’s My Gift, her first holiday album, which arrived in September. The project features a handful of original songs as well as her spin on some cherished Christmas classics, including a duet with her five-year-old son, Isaiah, on “Little Drummer Boy.”

The light show, created by renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman, will be unveiled in full on Saturday, and will continue to be synced live each night at 8 p.m. ET through Christmas Day. If you’re not local to the New York area, you can watch along on EarthCam.





By Carena Liptak

