Carrie, Miranda, Dierks and more keep the CMA Fest party alive with ‘CMA Summer Jam’

Even though the Country Music Association was forced to cancel CMA Fest for the past two years because of COVID-19, they’ve found a way to keep its spirit alive. On Thursday night, the all-new CMA Summer Jam premieres at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Recorded in late July in Nashville, the three-hour special promises big names like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley, as well as the superstar collaborations fans have come to expect from CMA Fest.

“I do have a special guest, Dwight Yoakam, who is gonna be joining me,” Carrie reveals. “And we get to sing a couple of his songs together, which I’m super excited about, ’cause he just oozes coolness.”

Miranda will be bringing on the boys during her set as well.

“I’m singing with two of my pals, John and TJ Osborne, and Dierks Bentley,” she teases. “So I get to hang out with my buddies and sing some country music and some rock ‘n’ roll.”

The foursome tackle an Allman Brothers Band classic.

“[We] came up with an idea to do ‘Midnight Rider,'” Dierks explains. “It’s been done before, but it’s a great song that has a spot for four harmonies. We all get a chance to sing together, which is my favorite part of music anyway.”

In keeping with the spirit of their latest hit, “I’m Not for Everyone,” Brothers Osborne says they’re just glad to be invited.

“At some point in time, we will be irrelevant,” TJ offers, “so the fact that we’re here right now…is really awesome. And what a cool way to kick the touring season back off.”

CMA Summer Jam takes over primetime Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

