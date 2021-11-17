Carole Baskin Opens Up About Her Missing Husband

Carole Baskin did a Reddit AMA and someone flat out asked what happened to her husband…

Her theory is that “He crashed a plane in the Gulf of Mexico.” She said, quote, “He wasn’t licensed to fly, yet did all the time. He couldn’t file a flight plan and had to take off from closed airports to evade detection. He had to fly under 200 feet to stay off the radar . . . “Which means he would typically fly out over the Gulf because the air is smoother there, whereas over land there are up and down drafts that will crash you at that height.

“Since phone records indicated he was planning to go to Texas, and his van was found at a small private airstrip and we have never found Don or wreckage, I think this was the most likely scenario. I talk about all of this in my online diary at SaveTheCats.org.”