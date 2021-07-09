Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl” goes gold ahead of her Grand Ole Opry induction

Pictured L-R: Big Machine Label Group President/Founder Scott Borchetta, Carly Pearce, Big Machine Records GM Clay Hunnicutt; Credit Alexa Campbell

Carly Pearce’s career accolades keep stacking up. Her current single, “Next Girl,” has officially earned RIAA Gold certification, signifying sales of over 500,000 units.

The song is climbing the charts, edging inside country radio’s top 20 as of the first week of July. Carly celebrated her newest accomplishment with a brand-new commemorative plaque, posing for a photo with Big Machine Label Group President Scott Borchetta and GM Clay Hunnicutt.

“I don’t know how to keep saying thank you enough for everything that is happening in my world, that I dreamt of since I was a little girl listening to country music with my grandparents!” the singer commented. “I’m so grateful for all of the fans coming along the journey with me and can’t wait to see you out on the road.”

Meanwhile, Carly’s also shared a live version of “Next Girl,” shining a light on her upbeat breakup anthem’s more introspective side.

Carly’s headed out on tour with Lady A at the end of this month, and she’ll get a chance to see fans at another upcoming big moment, too: On August 3, the singer will officially be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Dolly Parton surprised Carly with an invite to join the Opry last month.

