Carly Pearce’s new album, ‘Written in Stone,’ features collaborations with Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce‘s story of 29 continues with her upcoming album, Written in Stone.

Carly is expanding upon the personal album she released in February, which processes her divorce from Michael Ray and the passing of her producer, busbee, with Written in Stone. It features eight new songs, alongside the original seven on 29.

The project features collaborations with Patty Loveless on “Dear Miss Loretta” and Ashley McBryde on “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” alongside other new tracks “Diamondback,” “What He Didn’t Do,” “Easy Going,” “Your Drinkin,’ My Problem,” “All the Whiskey in the World,” and “Mean It This Time.”

Coinciding with the album news, the Kentucky native released “Dear Miss Loretta,” a country ode to Loretta Lynn with strong supporting vocals from Patty, in which Carly shares how she connects to the legend’s pain-soaked songs.

“So much has happened to me in the last year. The more my life unraveled, the more the songs lifted me up,” Carly describes. “As the smoke cleared, and some unbelievable things started happening, I was writing even more truth and getting lifted up even higher — and I realized, as much as 29 captured a moment, I wasn’t done with the story.”

News of Written in Stone arrives on September 17, hours before the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer is to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

