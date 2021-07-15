Carly Pearce will host the 2021 ACM Honors, which features performances from Hardy, Lady A + more

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

This week, the Academy of Country Music is sharing details about its 14th annual ACM Honors ceremony, which will take place on August 25 and be hosted by two-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce.

Each year, the ACM Honors celebrates special honorees and winners from the ACM Awards. This year’s show will focus on both the awards show that took place in 2021 and last year’s event, since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the ACM Honors from taking place in person in 2020.

Additionally, the first round of performers for the show have been announced. Lady A, Hardy, Chris Janson and Ashley McBryde are just a few of the acts who’ll take the stage. Other performers include Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, Lee Ann Womack and RaeLynn.

The ACM previously announced a list of Special Award recipients who will be honored in August. Those include Loretta Lynn, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady A and others.

More special guests and performers will be announced in the weeks ahead. The ACM Honors will return to its usual venue home, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. VIP and general admission tickets are available now, and you can also watch the event via livestream on the Circle Network’s social channels.

