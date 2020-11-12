Carly Pearce reveals that a fall knocked her teeth out just weeks before the 2020 CMAs

ABC

As the 2020 CMA Awards kicked off last night, Carly Pearce’s megawatt smile was on full display. But what fans didn’t realize that night was that just two weeks beforehand, the singer took a fall that left her short a couple of teeth.



“I fell and knocked my two front teeth out,” the singer tells E! Online, explaining that the accident happened on Halloween. “I had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, looked completely different than what I look like now, and it was kind of scary because I knew I was going into the biggest week of my life.”

With the awards show rapidly approaching, Carly was worried that she might not be able to return her smile to its usual radiance by the 2020 CMAs. “It looked bad. It was scary,” she admits.

But with a little help from an understanding team of doctors, the singer looked as good as new by the time her big night rolled around.

“I was just really fortunate to get doctors that helped and knew the pressure I was under,” Carly goes on to say. “But with every day, I was like, ‘Please, Lord, let my face heal so I can do this, because this is such a huge moment.’”

The awards show turned out to be a huge moment indeed. Not only did Carly take home a trophy for Musical Event of the Year — thanks to her hit duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — but she also got to perform the song on the CMAs stage.

