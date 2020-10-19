Carly Pearce puts her "Heart First" in a demo of a new song

Disney Channel/ABC Image Group LA

Carly Pearce turned to Instagram over the weekend to treat fans to a preview of a new song she recorded in the middle of quarantine called “Heart First.”

Revealing that she sang it in one take while recording in a closet, the piano ballad features her signature voice backed by serene harmonies, narrating a battle between her head and heart and the pain that comes with a broken heart.

“Cause when you fall you fall heart first/And when you hit the ground it hurts/Wish there was another way without the crash and burn/That I could learn/But when you fall you fall heart first,” she sings with passion.

“This is so good,” comments friend and peer Cassadee Pope, with hit songwriter Shane McAnallyadding “Love love LOVE.”

The demo comes hot on the heels of Carly’s current single, “Next Girl,” a 90s country-esque bop that serves as a warning to her ex’s next lover. She also topped the charts earlier this year with her duet with Lee Brice on “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

By Cillea Houghton

