Carly Pearce extends The 29 Tour in 2022

Allister Ann

Carly Pearce isn’t done sharing the story of 29 with her fans just yet.

The CMA Female Vocalist of the Year has extended The 29 Tour into 2022, with 11 additional headlining dates. Kicking off on March 10 at the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Carly will make stops in Springfield, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Albany, New York and more.

She’ll also perform two shows in her home state of Kentucky, at The Brown Theatre in Louisville and the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. The tour wraps on April 9 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at The Opera House.

“The experiences that allowed me to write 29 and 29: WRITTEN IN STONE were some of the most difficult moments of my life but seeing so may faces singing every word of these 15 songs night after night, reminded me of how powerful honesty can be in connecting us with others,” Carly shares in a statement.

Following the devastating tornadoes that tore through Kentucky this weekend and claimed the lives of nearly 80 people people, the Taylor Mill native has partnered with nonprofit PLUS1 to donate $1 from each ticket sale to storm recovery efforts.

The “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” singer launched The 29 Tour in November. Tickets for the new leg go on sale Friday.

