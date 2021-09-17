Carly Pearce drops 29: Written in Stone, announces headlining tour

Allister Ann

It’s a big day for Carly Pearce! The Grand Ole Opry member has released her autobiographical 29: Written in Stone album, and also announced her own headlining The 29 Tour.

29: Written in Stone is the follow-up to Carly’s telling 29 EP, adding eight new songs to the original project.

“Once I started writing, I thought I’d gotten it all out of my system,” Carly said of the new record. “But the songs just kept on coming, and I realized to truly understand how you come out the other side, not just a quick snapshot, this full project needed to happen. Now people can see how you thrive and shine even in the lowest moments.”

Carly will kick off her headlining tour on November 4 in Des Moines, Iowa. Andrew Jannakos will serve as her opening act. Dates and her new album are available at CarlyPearce.com.

