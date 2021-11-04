Carly Pearce + Ashley McBryde tell a different kind of cheating story in their new music video

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde tell both sides of a cheating story in the music video for their duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which comes off of Carly’s 29:Written In Stone album.

The clip is a dramatic mini-movie that follows both Carly and Ashley as they realize their relationship isn’t what they thought it was, and that they’re both being lied to by a partner that they trusted. Filmed just outside Nashville, the video was directed by Alexa Campbell.

“What’s interesting about the song is we could have gone to a place of blame on the others in the love triangle, but we turned it inward,” Carly reflects. “It’s unique that two women who have never met are getting burned by the same man and having the exact same feelings. We intentionally kept the chorus the same to reflect that neither wanted to be in this position.”

Both women bring powerful acting chops to the table in this video, too. That comes as no surprise: Ashley has already proved that she’s a talented actor in other music videos for songs of hers like “Martha Divine.”

In just days, Ashley and Carly will hit the CMA Awards stage to perform “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” The show airs November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

