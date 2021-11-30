“Can’t wait for y’all to see it”: Thomas Rhett teases “Slow Down Summer” video

The Valory Music Co.

Thomas RhettÂ is ready to “Slow Down Summer” with aÂ teaserÂ for the upcoming music video for his hit tune.Â

Though the song begs to “slow down summer,” a photo from the video posted on his Twitter feed shows the singer caught in a winter wonderland. The pic captures Thomas poised at a piano in the middle of a snow-covered forest, looking up at the sky as snowflakes pour down.Â

“I loved creating this video and can’t wait for y’all to see it,” he writes in the caption that accompanies the photo.Â

“Slow Down Summer” is the lead single off Thomas’ upcoming album,Â Where We Started. It’s quickly racing up the charts, currently inside the top 30 on theÂ BillboardÂ Country Airplay tally.Â

The video premieres on YouTube this Friday, December 3, at 11 a.m. ET.

