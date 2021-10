WE LOVE CANDY CORN!

A company in Chicago called Ferrara Candy makes Brach’s candy corn, which accounts for 85% of the country’s candy corn market. And earlier this month, they were HACKED. They were hit with a malicious ransomware attack, but no other specifics have been released. The hack DID disrupt production and the company is still working to restore everything back to 100% but it doesn’t sound like there will be any candy corn shortages.