Cam plans an intimate 'The Otherside' album release show from an iconic Music City stage

Courtesy of BB Gun Press

As Cam readies the release of her sophomore studio album, The Otherside, she’s making arrangements for an unforgettable album release show event from the stage of Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe.



During the show, the singer will bring fans along for the emotional ride that led her to make the album. In between performances, she’ll share some of the stories behind the songs on The Otherside.



Tickets for the livestream show are for sale now, with special virtual “meet and greet” options available, as well as add-on purchases of CD or vinyl copies of The Otherside. The show will take place at 7PM CT on October 30, which is the same day that Cam’s new album comes out.



When she first announced the project, Cam explained that the creative process started in a disappointment and disillusionment she was feeling with the world.

“These past few years, my expectations for the world were severely undercut,” she noted at the time. “Honestly, my idealist heart needed some reworking in order to survive. At the same time all this inner development was happening, I was touring the world and getting better at singing & songwriting. Now in hindsight, from The Otherside, I can hear the through-line of how it’s all made me more myself.”

Cam has already shared a handful of tracks off her new album, including “Redwood Tree,” “Till There’s Nothing Left,” “Diane” and her current single, “Classic.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



