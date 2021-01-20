C2C Music Festival pushed to 2022 due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic

Courtesy of C2C Festival

Though promising news of a vaccine is on the horizon, the COVID-19 pandemic still poses significant concerns for concert-goers and large-scale events organizers.

As a reminder of that fact, the C2C Music Festival, Europe’s largest annual country music event, has postponed its 2021 festivities until 2022. The news came via a social media update, in which the organization explains that due to the current restrictions on mass gatherings and travel, it will be impossible for this year’s event to go on as planned.



C2C was originally scheduled to take place in March. The 2020 iteration of the fest became one of the first major events affected by the pandemic, as it was canceled on March 12, 2020 — just one day before it was set to begin.

“In March of 2020, we could never have foreseen the extent of what has unfolded and the prospect that we would be without C2C for two years running was unthinkable,” organizers share. “We are devastated that we are unable to deliver you the event that we all love.”

At the same time, they assure fans that plans for C2C 2022 are already underway. Tickets purchased for 2021 will remain valid for next year’s event, and ticket-holders can also get a refund by contacting the point of purchase.



The C2C Festival is now scheduled to resume March 11-13, 2022.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.