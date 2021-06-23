Busch Is Airdropping Busch Light Apple From A Helicopter!

Last year, Busch Light launched Busch Light Apple. To celebrate, Busch is delivering the first batch of Busch Light Apple from the clouds via a helicopter in the Northeast and Midwest at secret locations only accessible to the biggest Busch fans.

🚨 WE’RE AIRDROPPING BUSCH LIGHT APPLE 🚨

LITERALLY. FROM A HELICOPTER. Want to be there when it happens?

RT and you could get an invite and coordinates to see the first packs of Apple drop live! 🍺🍎☁️🚁 #BuschLightAppleDrop #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/YumtV5qVHu

— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) June 21, 2021