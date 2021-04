Budweiser is the latest to reward people who get a COVID vaccine. It says “We can’t wait to see our buds. But when we do, let’s do it safely.” The first 10-thousand to show proof on the website ‘A-Beer-On-Bud-dot-com’ will get a five-dollar virtual debit card. Simply upload picture of the vaccine sticker, bandage on arm, or selfie from the site by May 16th.