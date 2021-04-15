Brothers Osborne to launch We’re Not for Everyone Tour and release a personal new song, “Younger Me”

ABC

Brothers Osborne are the next major country act to plan their return to the road. The sibling duo just announced their We’re Not for Everyone Tour, a massive amphitheater run that includes almost 50 stops across the U.S.

Launching on July 29 in Philadelphia, the tour will extend through the fall and wrap on November 20. Tickets go on sale April 23, but the duo’s “The Family” fan club members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning April 20.

Opening acts for the We’re Not for Everyone Tour are Tenille Townes and Travis Denning, who will appear at alternating shows.

Ahead of the tour’s kick-off, the Brothers Osborne will release an autobiographical new song called “Younger Me” this Friday. Penned by the duo’s TJ Osborne, “Younger Me” is a response to the support TJ received after coming out as gay in TIME magazine earlier this spring. TJ is now the first mainstream country artist signed to one of the genre’s major labels to be openly gay.

It’ll be a big few days for the duo, as they’re headed to the 2021 ACM Awards just 48 hours after dropping their new song.

The Brothers Osborne are nominated for Duo of the Year at the ACMs, and are also up for Album of the Year thanks to their third studio project, Skeletons. At the show, they’ll perform two tracks off that album: Their new single, “I’m Not for Everyone,” and hard-rocking album cut “Deadman’s Curve.”

