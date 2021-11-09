Brothers Osborne on bringing “Younger Me” to the CMA Awards: “It’s a big night for us”

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Brothers Osborne are feeling the power of their song “Younger Me” as they head into the 2021 CMA Awards.

“Younger Me” was released after T.J. Osborne came out as gay, serving as a message of hope to his younger self. Since coming out in February, T.J. has received a wealth of support from the country music community, including the Country Music Association — the duo will perform the song that is nominated for Music Video of the Year on the CMAs.

“To be in a moment where we’re getting a nomination, but also getting to perform a song that isn’t a single or on a record yet, I think speaks volumes to the CMAs and what they’re willing to do to bring some visibility or have things that are meaningful on the show,” T.J. expresses. “I would certainly love to win for the video, mainly for the message beyond what the song says. That would be a huge one to win.”

Additionally, the Brothers scored nominations for Duo of the Year and one of the night’s top prizes, Album of the Year, for Skeletons. The nominations not only validate their work, but their place in country music. The twosome is going into the show already feeling like winners.

“To be nominated at the same time for an album that that song isn’t on and be nominated for Skeletons, it’s a big night for us, honestly, no matter how you slice it,” T.J. continues. “Even at this point, if we walk away with just our nominations, it’s still a really big night for us.”

Brothers Osborne will perform “Younger Me” when the CMA Awards air tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

