Brothers Osborne bring Leslie Jordan to a dive bar brawl in their “I’m Not for Everyone” video

Brothers Osborne’s current single, “I’m Not for Everyone,” is all about celebrating the quirks that make a person stand out from the crowd — even if some people might not accept them the way they are.

for the song’s music video, the sibling duo enlisted one of their quirkiest pals — actor-turned-social-media-star Leslie Jordan — to play the starring role of a happily off-beat guy strolling unscathed through a massive bar fight.

Dolled up in a Nudie-style suit and at least a foot shorter than everyone else in the room, Leslie ultimately becomes the star of the show. He even charms the bar’s patrons so thoroughly they quit brawling and throw their arms around each other, swaying and singing along to the last chorus of the song.

“We got our dear friend Leslie Jordan to be the protagonist and he is absolutely killing it,” says band mate John Osborne. “He doesn’t look like anyone here, and it doesn’t bother him. He sticks out like a sore thumb. The song is about not being for everyone, but the core of the song is about embracing that part of you, and Leslie does it perfectly.”

By now, the two acts are old friends. Last year, the Brothers’ T.J. Osborne had a guest spot on Leslie’s star-studded gospel project, Company’s Comin’, an album that also featured the legendary likes of Dolly Parton and Chris Stapleton.

Meanwhile, the Brothers Osborne are headed to Iowa this weekend for the next dates on their We’re Not for Everyone Tour.

