Brothers Osborne band mates say the reaction to TJ Osborne’s coming out was “a beautiful surprise”

TJ Osborne, one half of country duo Brothers Osborne, recently came out as a gay man. He’s the first mainstream artist signed to a major country label to do so, and his brother and band mate, John Osborne, admits he wasn’t sure that country fans were ready to accept an openly gay artist.

“I was just worried as an older brother, as a protective older brother,” John says. “And when he came out and the response was what it was, it really did surprise me. And I thought it was incredible. It was a beautiful surprise.”

For TJ’s part, coming out means that he doesn’t get hung up on little annoyances, like overthinking his outfit choices for awards show like Sunday’s ACM Awards.

“There were a couple of times where I would think to myself, ‘Wow, that’s really cool, but if I wear that, maybe people will think that I’m gay,’” he remembers. “…That’s not even in my mind anymore. It doesn’t seem like a big deal until it just isn’t a problem anymore. You’re like, ‘Wow, that was very annoying before. I didn’t really realize that!’”

In addition to be nominated for Duo and Album of the Year, the Brothers Osborne will perform their new single, “I’m Not for Everyone,” which is a fitting statement about being comfortable with who you are.

“You get to a point where you are okay with who you are and okay with people maybe not liking you for who you are,” TJ says of the song’s message. “I think when you get to that place, It’s a much happier place to be.”

The 2021 ACM Awards air Sunday night at 8PM ET on CBS.

