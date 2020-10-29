Brothers Osborne are up "All Night" on ‘The Tonight Show’

EMI Nashville

Brothers Osborne are heading to New York City.

In celebration of their new album Skeletons being released on vinyl, the CMA Award winning duo of John and TJ Osborne will perform their single “All Night” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. The show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

The duo co-wrote the dozen songs on their third studio project, which debuted inside the top five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart following its October 9 release. “All Night” currently sits in the top 25 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Brothers Osborne is nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, airing on November 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.