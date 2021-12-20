Brothers Osborne add “Younger Me” to ﻿’Skeletons’ ﻿deluxe edition

EMI Records Nashville

Brothers Osborne is set to release the deluxe edition of their 2020 album, Skeletons, next month.

Following their nomination for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards, the duo is re-releasing the project with three new tracks: “Headstone,” “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” and “Younger Me,” alongside the original 12 songs.

“Younger Me” was co-penned by John and TJ Osborne and Kendell Marvel and released in April 2021, two months after TJ publicly came out as gay. It’s nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys.

“I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was so overwhelmingly strong that this song was born and the time to share it is now,” TJ wrote of “Younger Me” at the time of its release.

Additionally, “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” samples Willie Nelson‘s signature hit, “On the Road Again.” The duo got Willie’s blessing to use elements from the song.

Skeletons deluxe edition drops on January 21, just ten days before the Grammy Awards air on January 31 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

