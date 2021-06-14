Brooks & Dunn announce dates for rescheduled Reboot Tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

Brooks & Dunn are poised for a “Reboot.”

The iconic country duo has announced details for the rescheduled Reboot Tour, marking their first nationwide tour in a decade. Originally slated to take place in 2020, the tour was moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and includes seven new dates.

The “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” singers will make stops in Chicago at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, the BB&T Pavilion in Philadelphia and more. The tour begins on September 2 in Indianapolis and concludes on October 9 at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Travis Tritt and “My Boy” singer Elvie Shane join the legendary team as opening acts.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets purchased for previously announced shows will be honored at the new dates. Visit the Brooks & Dunn website for a full list of shows.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.