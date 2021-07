A dude in Louisiana is opening a trailer park for SWINGERS with the motto, “Bring your house and share your spouse.” The name of it is Tee Boi’s Swingers Trailer Park. And for now, it’s just an empty plot of land 80 miles west of Baton Rouge. But the guy running it plans to add a nude pool . . . nude yoga studio . . . a poker hall for strip poker . . . and a “key party cabana.” It’s set to open in May.