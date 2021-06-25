Brian Kelley unveils ‘Sunshine State of Mind’ album, plus an immersive music video for “Boat Names”

Warner Music Nashville / Nashville South Records, Inc

Brian Kelley’s full-length solo debut arrives on Friday, featuring 17 tracks that all revolve around the Florida native’s love of life on the beach and in the water.

“Sunshine State of Mind is a big piece of me and my heart, and I’m so excited for everyone to finally hear it,” says the singer, who’s also one half of country superstar duo Florida Georgia Line.

In particular, Brian goes on to say, he can’t wait to share some of the backstory behind “Boat Names,” the album’s leading track. “…My favorite song on the album and the very first one I wrote for it. It’s the anchor and guiding light for this project,” BK continues. “And it’s a love song and dedication to my love, Brittney.”

To further bring “Boat Names” to life, the singer has shared a nine-minute, mini-movie music video for the song. It’s a cinematic introduction to life in the world of Sunshine State of Mind, co-starring Brian’s wife and the real-life boat he bought and named after her: The Brittney Marie.

The singer’s new solo album is just the beginning: He’s hinted at another chapter ahead, as the subtitle of Sunshine State of Mind is Season One.

