Brett Young’s silver lining during the pandemic is his one-year-old daughter

While the COVID-19 has presented its challenges, Brett Young has found a silver lining in being home with his daughter for the first year of her life.

The singer, who recently celebrated daughter Presley Elizabeth‘s first birthday with wife Taylor and a small group of family members, is looking at the positive side of not being able to tour this year, because the time off the road has allowed him to focus on all the little milestones in his daughter’s life.

“I have gotten to see and hear a lot of firsts with my daughter because during the summer fair and festival season when I would have been gone four days a week, I was home. I heard her say ‘da-da’ for the first time. I was there for that,” Brett recalls. “But there’s been a lot of things that I haven’t had to miss out on that I definitely would have missed out on if we were at normal capacity.”

The “In Case You Didn’t Know” hitmaker also encourages fans to find the bright side of life during the pandemic. “You’ve gotta kinda fight to look for the silver lining, but there’s a handful of them if you’re willing to look for them,” Brett offers.

Brett’s current single, “Lady,” inspired by his wife and daughter, is inching its way toward the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

By Cillea Houghton

