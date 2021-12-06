Brett Young’s a fan of Darius Rucker “through the roof” after they teamed up for his Christmas record

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brett Young was already a huge fan of Darius Rucker, but he was impressed by the veteran performer on a whole new level after working with him on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” for his holiday record, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

“It was one of those moments where I was like, ‘I’m not just a fan of you as an artist. Now I’m a fan of you as a professional and as a singer. Like, through the roof,’” Brett recounts.

Darius was such a pro that he got in and out of the studio in almost no time at all. “He spent more time driving to and from the studio than he did in the studio. That’s how quick he sang the vocal on this record,” Brett adds with a laugh. “He was in and out and he crushed it, and it was almost like he was never in the room in the first place.”

As for Darius? He says it was a no-brainer agreeing to be a part of Brett’s Christmas project. “I remember him asking me to do it, and I was just honored that he asked me,” the singer explains. “…I love his voice. I love him. So that was a lot of fun, and I’m proud to be on that.”

The two men live in the same neighborhood and they’ve become friends. “He actually asked me while we were playing golf. I was like, ‘Sure, man!’” Darius goes on to say.

The two friends will reunite on Wednesday for the CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends holiday special. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

