Brett Young used to listen to ‘Christmas with The Chipmunks’ every year: “I thought that was everybody’s Christmas experience”

BMLG Records

Brett Young and family had a very specific Christmas tradition growing up that almost informed his own holiday album.

The hit singer reveals that the Christmas with The Chipmunks album was a mainstay in his house, so much so that he believed it was every family’s favorite holiday album.

“I thought that everybody had the Chipmunks Christmas record playing on vinyl every year during Christmas. That’s what I thought, ’cause that’s what we did every year,” Brett reveals. “If we weren’t watching the movie A Christmas Story on TV, we were listening to the Chipmunks record. So I thought that was everybody’s Christmas experience. Not sure why I thought it would be that way, but it was every year for me.”

Brett almost took his super-fan status to the next level when he began the recording process for his new Christmas album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics, briefly toying with the idea of remaking the Chipmunks record. Instead, he called on some of his musical pals, including Darius Rucker and Colbie Caillat, to collaborate on standards like “White Christmas” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” although he did still manage to work in a cover of “The Chipmunks Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).”

“We actually flirted with the idea of re-doing the whole Chipmunks record for this record, and then we realized that would be ridiculous,” Brett says, laughing. “So we did one song.”

Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics is available now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.