Brett Young to do gender reveal on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Brett Young is calling on fans to guess if he and wife Taylor are expecting a baby boy or girl.

The country crooner took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of a new ultrasound of the couple’s baby, prompting fans to reply in the comment section what sex they think it is.

Though there are several votes that it’s a girl, a majority of fans are placing their bets on it being a baby boy. Brett will officially reveal the answer during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday.

Brett and Taylor announced in January that they’re expecting their second child this summer. The baby will join older sister Presley Elizabeth, whom the couple welcomed in October 2019.

The two leading ladies in Brett’s life serve as the inspiration for his current single, “Lady,” which is inching its way toward the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

